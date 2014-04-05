The Top 10 Undergraduate Business Schools

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business is the top undergraduate business program, according to a new ranking from Bloomberg Businessweek.

Businessweek ranked undergraduate b-schools in five categories — student assessment, academic quality metrics, employer opinion, median starting salary, and a “feeder school” score. Notre Dame took the top spot in student assessment and was listed in the top five for both academic quality and employer sentiment, helping it secure its number one ranking for the fifth straight year.

In a press release, Businessweek Business Education Editor Francesca Levy said that the undergraduate business school ranking “is designed to reflect the changing landscape of undergraduate programs.”

“It gives prospective students a critical overview of the schools currently offering the best academic experience and the best post-collegiate opportunities — in other words, the best return on these students’ investment of time and money,” she said.

Bloomberg Businessweek’s top 10 undergraduate business schools:

#10 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — Kenan-Flagler Business School

#9 Emory University — Goizueta Business School

#8 Indiana University — Kelley School of Business

#7 University of Pennsylvania — The Wharton School

#6 University of Texas at Austin — McCombs School of Business

#5 Washington University in St. Louis — Olin Business School

#4 Boston College — Carroll School of Management

#3 Cornell University — Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management

#2 University of Virginia — McIntire School of Commerce

#1 University of Notre Dame — Mendoza College of Business

