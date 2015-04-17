The top 10 type of jobs Australian employers need to fill right now

Mad Men cast members. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Search Party is an online marketplace, started in Australia and now in five countries, connecting employers, job seekers and recruiters.

It has more than 10 million candidate profiles, which about 1,000 employers search to find their next hire.

Analysing searches over the last three months, Search Party has found which job titles Australian employers are looking for in 2015.

Ben Hutt, CEO of Search Party, says job hiring takes two to three months in Australia.

“There’s not sufficient growth impetus across the economy to make it really urgent,” he says. “In the UK we see real talent shortage in key areas which drives urgency and competition for candidates.”

At the moment there is demand for good sales people in Australia.

“Sales I think is in demand by areas going well as well as those not so well,” he says. “It’s across the board and this is national.”

Here are the top 10 job titles, ranked by those most searched:

Sales consultant/representative

Business analyst

Receptionist

Accountant

Account manager

Lawyer

Recruiting consultant

Executive assistant

Customer service representative

Marketing manager

And these are the top sectors for job opportunities:

Hospitality

Nursing

Sales

Real estate

Recruiting

Law

Accounting

Retail

Administrative

Technology

