The 10 Most Important TV Commercials Of The Decade

As the decade draws to a close, nostalgic Adweek selected its nominations for the Best Commercials of the 2000’s.
Instead of going for the funniest or the most memorable, the trade paper characterised their choices as the “creative work that most influenced the industry and came to define the era.”
Before announcing their expert pick for the most awesome non-Super Bowl ad of the past 10 years, Adweek allowed their readers to vote for their favourites.
The results are in!
Topping the list is Bud Light’s 2007 “Swear Jar,” an infamous commercial that never actually made it TV. According to The Inspiration Room, when CBS deemed it too risky to air during the SuperBowl, Anheuser-Busch put the ad on Bud.tv. “Swear Jar” turned into an Internet sensation and garnered Budweiser an Emmy nomination in 2008.
The other selections range from beautifully-directed spots that play like mini-films (see Philip’s “Carousel”) to thoughtful social commentary (Dove’s “Evolution”) to quirky and hilarious (Cadbury’s “Gorilla”).
Of course, the most defining political campaign of the decade — perhaps of all-time — is represented; Will.i.am’s “Yes, We Can” ad for Obama ranked seventh on the list.
An awesome single-take shot depicting an 'epic 'frozen moment' cops and robbers shootout sequence,' according to co-creator Stink Digital
.
The fast-forwarded transformation of an average girl into a billboard supermodel -- using makeup, special effects, and photoshop -- clearly gets Dove's 'Campaign for Real Beauty' message across.
According to Brand Republic, this Rube Golgberg-esque spot took about 5 months to complete and involved 606 takes in total. The results: pretty freaking awesome.
We just want to know -- who cleaned up all those balls after the take? According to Wikipedia: interns, of course.
Inspired by Obama's speech given on the evening of the New Hampshire primary, this lyrical, celeb-filled campaign ad set the internet ablaze and won an Emmy -- and, of course, possibly helped Obama win the presidential race.
A drum set, a gorilla suit, and Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' naturally add up to an instant classic.
Directed by Spike Jonze, this one won the top prize in the 'Film' category at the 2003 Cannes Lions Advertising Festival.
Although it won at the 2008 Cannes Lions Advertising Festival, this writer personally finds Monster's 'stork-that-checks-up-on-you' concept a little creepy.
