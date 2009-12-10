The 10 Most Important TV Commercials Of The Decade

As the decade draws to a close, nostalgic Adweek selected its nominations for the Best Commercials of the 2000’s.



Instead of going for the funniest or the most memorable, the trade paper characterised their choices as the “creative work that most influenced the industry and came to define the era.”

Before announcing their expert pick for the most awesome non-Super Bowl ad of the past 10 years, Adweek allowed their readers to vote for their favourites.

The results are in!

Topping the list is Bud Light’s 2007 “Swear Jar,” an infamous commercial that never actually made it TV. According to The Inspiration Room, when CBS deemed it too risky to air during the SuperBowl, Anheuser-Busch put the ad on Bud.tv. “Swear Jar” turned into an Internet sensation and garnered Budweiser an Emmy nomination in 2008.

The other selections range from beautifully-directed spots that play like mini-films (see Philip’s “Carousel”) to thoughtful social commentary (Dove’s “Evolution”) to quirky and hilarious (Cadbury’s “Gorilla”).

Of course, the most defining political campaign of the decade — perhaps of all-time — is represented; Will.i.am’s “Yes, We Can” ad for Obama ranked seventh on the list.

