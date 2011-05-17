The Top 10 Tips For Launching A Startup

You want to be your own boss and now you’re wondering just how to get the business rolling. In honour of Small Business Week 2011, here are the top 10 tips for anyone starting a new business:



1. Write a proper business plan. It will help to focus and define your goals and business targets for year one.

2. Research your market. This will tell you whether your business has the potential to grow and if there’s demand for your product or services.

3. Talk to the experts. Get as much information and advice as you can. Networking is key to creating the relationships that will drive your business forward in the future.

4. Open a business account. It’s essential to keep your personal and business banking separate.

5. Choose the right company name. Make sure it’s memorable, professional, unique and fits your market.

6. Find the best location. Whether you are working from home, on the road or from an office, choose an address and location that’s right for your business.

7. Project the right business image. Create a good impression with a professional telephone manner, welcoming receptionist and efficient message handling service.

8. Recruit the right team. Choose professionals who are efficient and reliable, and present a quality image.

9. Meet clients in the right place. Choose a venue that’s dedicated to business, with onsite support services that aid productivity.

10. Make sure your workspace grows with you. Find one that can be scaled up or down to meet your business needs.

