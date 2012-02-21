10 Thinkers That Executives Actually Listen To

Don Tapscott is 'one of the world's leading authorities on innovation, media, globalization and the economic and social impact of technology on business and society,' according to Thinkers50.

He wrote one of the first books about how the Internet would completely change business, called The Digital Economy, in 1995. He also wrote the Paradigm Shift, and a ton of other management books, including Growing Up Digital, Digital Capital, The Naked Corporation and Wikinomics: How Mass Collaboration Changes Everything, which was the top management book in the U.S. in 2007.

He teaches at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and his latest work is Macrowikinomics: Rebooting Business.

Source: The Thinkers50

