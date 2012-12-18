The 10 Worst States For Foreclosures

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Foreclosure filings fell 3 per cent from October to November.Take a look at the top 10 states for foreclosure, and see if yours made the list.
Indiana: 1 in every 684 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Indiana: $84,161
Nationally: $213,402
Michigan: 1 in every 621 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Michigan: $80,179
Nationally: $213,402
Georgia: 1 in every 494 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Georgia: $94,677
Nationally: $213,402
Arizona: 1 in every 468 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Arizona: $161,914
Nationally: $213,402
Ohio: 1 in every 458 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Ohio: $63,132
Nationally: $213,402
South Carolina: 1 in every 455 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
South Carolina: $104,840
Nationally: $213,402
California: 1 in every 430 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
California: $267,354
Nationally: $213,402
Illinois: 1 in every 392 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Illinois: $109,807
Nationally: $213,402
Nevada: 1 in every 390 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Nevada: $147,374
Nationally: $213,402
Florida: 1 in every 304 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728
Average foreclosure sale price
Florida: $122,658
Nationally: $213,402
