The 10 Worst States For Foreclosures

Tucson cactus arizona sunset

Foreclosure filings fell 3 per cent from October to November.Take a look at the top 10 states for foreclosure, and see if yours made the list.

Indiana

Indiana: 1 in every 684 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Indiana: $84,161
Nationally: $213,402

Michigan

Michigan: 1 in every 621 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Michigan: $80,179
Nationally: $213,402

Georgia

Georgia: 1 in every 494 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Georgia: $94,677
Nationally: $213,402

Arizona

Arizona: 1 in every 468 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Arizona: $161,914
Nationally: $213,402

Ohio

Ohio: 1 in every 458 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Ohio: $63,132
Nationally: $213,402

South Carolina

South Carolina: 1 in every 455 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

South Carolina: $104,840
Nationally: $213,402

California

California: 1 in every 430 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

California: $267,354
Nationally: $213,402

Illinois

Illinois: 1 in every 392 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Illinois: $109,807
Nationally: $213,402

Nevada

Nevada: 1 in every 390 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Nevada: $147,374
Nationally: $213,402

Florida

Florida: 1 in every 304 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
Nationally: 1 in every 728

Average foreclosure sale price

Florida: $122,658
Nationally: $213,402

Now for the good news...

