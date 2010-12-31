The Top 10 Sports Moments Of 2010

Photo: AP

The year is coming to a close, and 2010 was one that sports fans won’t soon forget.Some of the memorable moments were thrilling, some were moving, some (like Armando Galarraga’s reaction to his lost perfect game) were inspiring, while others (like LeBron James’ “Decision”) just made people upset.



But that’s the power of sports. No matter the emotions that it creates, the moment stays with you long after the cheers have faded.

You probably have your own picks (and feel free to add them in the comments,) but these are our picks for 2010 biggest highlights.

10. The Metrodome roof collapses In an apocalyptic scene, the roof of the Metrodome caved in just a day before the Minnesota Vikings were set to take on the New York Giants. The game ended up being played at Ford Field in Detroit, but the Vikings have yet to return home and appear to have all the leverage to either get a new stadium or move to Los Angeles. 9. Butler's almost miracle The most talked about shot of the college basketball season was one that didn't go in. Gordon Hayward's attempt at a buzzer-beater clanked off the rim in what would have been one of the greatest David vs. Goliath upsets in sports history. Instead, Duke won its fourth NCAA Championship. 8. Blake Griffin did ... this 7. Johnathan Byrd's walk-off ace On the fourth playoff hole of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children Open (seriously) Jonathan Byrd stepped up to the 204-yard 17th tee at TPC Summerlin and hit a hole-in-one to win the entire tournament with one shot. 6. Sidney Crosby wins the Gold Medal for Team Canada Canada simply had to win the Gold at its own Winter Olympic games, but the road wasn't easy. First Canada went to a shootout against Switzerland, and then it lost to the United States in the preliminaries. In a much-anticipated rematch, the North American nations met again in the Gold Medal game. Despite a phenomenal tournament by USA goalie Ryan Miller, Crosby was able to score the dramatic winner at 7:40 of overtime that allowed a nation to exhale. 5. The Onside Kick The interception. Drew and his kid. The parades. Sportsman of the Year. None of that happens without Sean Payton's shocking decision to pull an onside kick at the start of the second half in the Super Bowl. The 'Ambush' play put his team back in the game and led to one of the most emotional Super Bowl finishes ever. In the 'year of the pitcher,' it was little known hurler Armando Galarraga that was one out away from completing one of the greatest achievements in sports when umpire Jim Joyce got in the way. On what turned out to be an obvious blown call, Joyce mistakenly called runner Jason Donald safe at first base to destroy Galarraga's perfect game. Galarraga handled the situation beautifully as Joyce offered tearful apologies, and both men demonstrated superior sportsmanship over the next few days, making the game more memorable than any of the 'perfect' moments from baseball's history. 3. The Decision After months, and even years of speculation, LeBron James finally decided where he'd sign during July's NBA free agency period. Instead of returning to Cleveland or profusely apologizing to the franchise for leaving, LeBron stuck a knife in the back of Cleveland fans by declaring 'I'm going to take my talents to South Beach' on a nationally televised ESPN broadcast. The shockwaves are still being felt across the NBA. 2. Joannie Rochette wins one for mum Two days before the opening of the ladies' figure skating program at the Vancouver Olympics, Canadian Joannie Rochette learned that her mother had died of a heart attack. Rochette stayed in the competition and in front of her emotional countrymen, won the bronze medal for Canada and her mum. Yes, Spain won the whole shebang -- on a 116th minute goal by Andres Iniesta in the final match -- but for soccer-deficient Americans, the entire World Cup came down to just one kick off the foot of Landon Donovan. His goal against Algeria sent the whole country in ecstasy and launched a thousand delirious YouTube celebrations. There were some lesser known, but equally fascinating moments capture on film too.. Check out the best sports photos of 2010 >

