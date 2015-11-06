The top 10 selling eBooks in Australia for October

Jodi Picoult. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The Storyteller, a novel by Jodi Picoult, the author of My Sister’s Keeper and other books, has taken over first place as the best selling eBook in Australia.

Last month’s first place, Pines (The Wayward Pines Trilogy, Book 1) By Blake Crouch, has gone from the top ten.

But the Martian, about an astronaut being stranded on the red planet, is still there the top 10 on the back of the movie of the same name.

The top 10 eBooks in Australia, according to Amazon:

1 The Storyteller by Jodi Picoult.

2 Last Train to Istanbul: A Novel by Ayse Kulin.

3 Under The Knife By Tess Gerritsen.

4 Paris Time Capsule by Ella Carey.

5 First to Kill (The Nathan McBride Series Book 1) By Andrew Peterson.

6 The Girls Of Mischief Bay By Susan Mallery.

7 Stirred With Love: A feel good novel of friendship, romance … and great coffee By Marcie Steele.

8 The Martian By Andy Weir.

9 Before The Storm By Diane Chamberlain.

10 As the Crow Flies (The DI Nick Dixon Crime Series Book 1) By Damien Boyd.

