The top 10 selling eBooks in Australia for November

Digging into the past, even when it’s just a family history, can be dangerous.

The number one selling eBook on Amazon in Australia is a crime mystery, Hiding the Past by Nathan Dylan Goodwin, about a forensic genealogist.

And book two in the series comes in at number 10.

Last week’s number one, The Storyteller, a novel by Jodi Picoult, the author of My Sister’s Keeper and other books, is now in seventh place.

The top 10 eBooks in Australia, according to Amazon:

1. Hiding the Past (The Forensic Genealogist series Book 1) By Nathan Dylan Goodwin

2. Last Train to Istanbul: A Novel by Ayse Kulin

3. A Kept Woman by Frankie McGowan

4. The Dressmaker by Rosalie Ham

5. Huntress Moon (The Huntress/FBI Thrillers Book 1) by Alexandra Sokoloff

6. The Short Drop by Matthew FitzSimmons

7. The Storyteller by Jodi Picoult

8. Pretend You’re Mine: A Small Town Love Story by Lucy Score

9. The Girls Of Mischief Bay by Susan Mallery

10. The Lost Ancestor (The Forensic Genealogist series Book 2) by Nathan Dylan Goodwin

