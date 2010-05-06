The 10 Hottest Selling Cars In America

Vince Veneziani

Thanks to incentives and a rebound in the economy, the American auto industry is back.

General Motors has even pretended to pay back the money it owes taxpayers and Ford continues to kill it as the months come and go. The former Titan, Toyota, has obviously stumbled.

But what are Americans actually buying? Has Toyota’s safety problems put a damper on its sales? We used Cars.com’s March 2010 numbers to find out (April just ended – too soon to tell).

Note: MSRP denotes cost of base model.

10. Ford Focus: 19,500 / MSRP: $16,290

Source: Cars.com

9. Honda Civic: 22,463 units / MSRP: $15,455

Source: Cars.com

8. Ford Fusion: 22,773 units / MSRP: $19,695

Source: Cars.com

7. Nissan Altima: 24,649 units / MSRP: $19,900

Source: Cars.com

6. Toyota RAV4: 25,781 units / MSRP: $21,675

Source: Cars.com

5. Honda Accord: 29,120 units / MSRP: $21,055

Source: Cars.com

4. Chevrolet Silverado: 29,886 units / MSRP: $20,850

Source: Cars.com

3. Toyota Corolla: 29,623 units / MSRP: $15,450

Source: Cars.com

2. Toyota Camry: 36,623 units / MSRP: $19,395

Source: Cars.com

1. Ford F-Series Pickup Trucks: 42,514 units / MSRP: $21,820

Source: Cars.com

Want to know what else was popular? Check out:

The Most Watched Videos In April ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.