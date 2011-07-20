The Top 10 Places To Visit In Budapest

Photo: jmabel via Flickr

This charming capital of Hungary sure gives a large appetite for travellers in search of a new adventure. It is one of the most delightful and hospitable cities of Central Europe.Little do people know that it consists of two very different cities: Buda on the West of the Danube River and Pest on the East.



Put them together and you’ve got a place where you can find a lot more than 10 interesting places to visit in Budapest.

The Fisherman’s Bastion: Built in neo-Gothic and Romanesque style, the Fisherman’s Bastion is a gorgeous terrace on the Buda side of the Danube. The over the top view offers panoramic views of the Danube, the Pest side and landscapes of the country.

Buda Hill Labyrinth: In the area of Castle Hill lies an underground Labyrinth; where tours are held and takes visitors through a historical journey. This top attraction is an intricate maze that was once used during WWII and the Cold War for military purposes.

The House of Terror: Warning: This is not your typical local museum. The House of Terror houses exhibits related to fascist and communist regimes in 20th century Hungary. It is also a memorial to victims who were detained, tortured and killed in the same building.

Pál-völgyi–Mátyás-hegyi cave system: Discovered in the 20th century, underground caves became a new world for the city of Budapest. In present day, it holds guided tours, some more adventurous than others.

The Parliament Building: Situated overlooking the Danube, the Parliament Building is the symbol of Budapest. Besides being in awe of the outside neo-gothic infrastructure, take a guided tour to see the beauty it also holds inside. Historically, it is one of Europe’s oldest legislative buildings and centre of the National Assembly of Hungary.

Visegrád: Translated to “The Upper Castle,” near the city of Budapest is a large fortification system. Dating back to the 13th century, it connects the Upper Castle with the Danube. Together, it was once fought over by Old Kings and is now a royal palace for tourists to enjoy.

Gellért Baths: Traditionally, Budapest is known as the city of public baths. This famous spa city is a longtime tradition of relaxation. Most baths are built around hot springs or thermal pools. The Gellért Baths are the most popular and finest baths to relax in.

Eötvös Loránd University: Besides being a prestigious University, the building itself is a sight to see. The Eötvös Loránd University which dates to the 1600s is one Hungary’s most recognised schools. Not only can students enjoy the building, but visitors can enjoy the lush Gardens and popular open air terrace where musical performances are often held.

The City Park (Városliget): The City Park of Budapest is a lot more than greenery and wide open spaces. Though it is 302 acres in size, it is also home to many other attractions. You can find museums, restaurants, castles, a zoo and famous landmarks. It is also home to the largest artificial ice surface in Europe.

Heroes’ Square: While you’re in the City Park, make sure to visit one of the most famous squares in Budapest. Heroes’ Square also features the millennial monument which celebrated the 1000th anniversary of the Hungarian arrival. The square recognises War and Peace, Work and Welfare and Glory and Knowledge.

