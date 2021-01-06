The top 10 places Americans moved to at the height of the pandemic in 2020

- Millions of Americans have requested mail-forwarding services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- MyMove, analysing US Postal Service data, found that Americans moving between February and July 2020 mostly fled urban cores for more suburban areas.
- The country’s largest winner of residents was Texas. Six of the 10 places on this list are Lone Star State suburbs.
The coronavirus pandemic upended American life this past spring and summer, driving millions to move in search of more comfortable work-from-home locales and greener pastures.
Analysing US Postal Service data, MyMove found that almost 16 million Americans moved between February and July. Mail-forwarding requests to USPS made in that time frame show that moving Americans mostly fled urban cores and relocated to more suburban areas.
Some moves were short-term. Temporary change-of-address requests to the US Post Office were up 27% in 2020 versus 2019. Permanent change-of-address requests were up 2% from last year.
Requests from the height of the pandemic largely show that Americans were moving away from cities and toward less densely populated suburbs. New York City lost over 110,000 residents from February to July, according to USPS. Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles lost thousands, too.
Texas, however, gained thousands of residents amid the pandemic.
Of the top 10 places that gained residents per USPS, six were located in Texas. All were suburbs of the state’s largest cities: Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
While it seems like everyone is moving to the Lone Star State, other locations in Florida and Idaho made the list, along with a tony Hamptons neighbourhood in New York state.
Keep reading for a look at the most popular locales Americans decamped to this year:
10. Meridian, Idaho
Number of residents: 2,088
Population in 2019: 114,161
Metro area: Boise
9. Riverview, Florida
Number of residents gained: 2,093
Population in 2019: 91,190
Metro area: Tampa
8. Cumming, Georgia
Number of residents gained: 2,128
Population in 2019: 6,547
Metro area: Atlanta
7. Cypress, Texas
Number of residents gained: 2,147
Population in 2019: 82,257
Metro area: Houston
6. Leander, Texas
Number of residents gained: 2,294
Population in 2019: 62,608
Metro area: Austin
5. Georgetown, Texas
Number of residents gained: 2,337
Population in 2019: 79,604
Metro area: Austin
4. East Hampton, New York
Number of residents gained: 2,476
Population in 2019: 12,960
Metro area: New York City
3. Frisco, Texas
Number of residents gained: 2,604
Population in 2019: 200,490
Metro area: Dallas
2. Richmond, Texas
Number of residents gained: 3,000
Population in 2019: 12,578
Metro area: Houston
1. Katy, Texas
Number of residents gained: 4,414
Population in 2019: 21,729
Metro area: Houston
