The top 10 places Americans moved to at the height of the pandemic in 2020

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/Getty Images Six of the 10 places on the list are located in Texas.

Millions of Americans have requested mail-forwarding services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MyMove, analysing US Postal Service data, found that Americans moving between February and July 2020 mostly fled urban cores for more suburban areas.

The country’s largest winner of residents was Texas. Six of the 10 places on this list are Lone Star State suburbs.

The coronavirus pandemic upended American life this past spring and summer, driving millions to move in search of more comfortable work-from-home locales and greener pastures.

Analysing US Postal Service data, MyMove found that almost 16 million Americans moved between February and July. Mail-forwarding requests to USPS made in that time frame show that moving Americans mostly fled urban cores and relocated to more suburban areas.

Some moves were short-term. Temporary change-of-address requests to the US Post Office were up 27% in 2020 versus 2019. Permanent change-of-address requests were up 2% from last year.

Requests from the height of the pandemic largely show that Americans were moving away from cities and toward less densely populated suburbs. New York City lost over 110,000 residents from February to July, according to USPS. Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles lost thousands, too.

Texas, however, gained thousands of residents amid the pandemic.

Of the top 10 places that gained residents per USPS, six were located in Texas. All were suburbs of the state’s largest cities: Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

While it seems like everyone is moving to the Lone Star State, other locations in Florida and Idaho made the list, along with a tony Hamptons neighbourhood in New York state.

Keep reading for a look at the most popular locales Americans decamped to this year:

10. Meridian, Idaho

Darwin Fan/Getty Images Meridian is outside Boise, Idaho, pictured above.

Number of residents: 2,088

Population in 2019: 114,161

Metro area: Boise



9. Riverview, Florida

Kevin J King/Shutterstock Riverview is outside of Tampa, Florida, pictured above.

Number of residents gained: 2,093

Population in 2019: 91,190

Metro area: Tampa



8. Cumming, Georgia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Cumming is just outside Atlanta, Georgia, pictured above.

Number of residents gained: 2,128

Population in 2019: 6,547

Metro area: Atlanta

7. Cypress, Texas

Getty Images/Buyenlarge Cypress is outside Houston, Texas, pictured above.

Number of residents gained: 2,147

Population in 2019: 82,257

Metro area: Houston

6. Leander, Texas

Reuters Leander is just outside of Austin, Texas, pictured above.

Number of residents gained: 2,294

Population in 2019: 62,608

Metro area: Austin

5. Georgetown, Texas

Mark Lee/ Georgetown is just north of outside of Austin, Texas, pictured above.

Number of residents gained: 2,337

Population in 2019: 79,604

Metro area: Austin



4. East Hampton, New York

John Lamparski/Getty Images Women crossing the street in East Hampton, New York on September 8, 2020.

Number of residents gained: 2,476

Population in 2019: 12,960

Metro area: New York City



3. Frisco, Texas

Visit Frisco The Dallas Cowboys practice in Frisco, Texas.

Number of residents gained: 2,604

Population in 2019: 200,490

Metro area: Dallas



2. Richmond, Texas

Nate Hovee/Shutterstock Richmond is outside of Houston, Texas, pictured above.

Number of residents gained: 3,000

Population in 2019: 12,578

Metro area: Houston

1. Katy, Texas

Duy Do Katy is just outside of Houston, pictured above.

Number of residents gained: 4,414

Population in 2019: 21,729

Metro area: Houston



