The Top 10 Paid iPad Apps Of All Time

Steve Kovach
cro mag rally

Photo: apple.com

As App Store downloads approach 10 billion, Apple has decided to celebrate the occasion by offering a $10,000 iTunes store credit to the person who pushes them over the top.To help iOS users along, Apple also released a list of the most downloaded apps since the store opened in summer 2008.

We put together the list of the top paid iPad apps of all time to help you catch up.

#10 Ambiance will help you relax

Ambiance is loaded with soothing background noise for the mood you're in. The app also offers several additional tunes as in-app purchases at $0.99 each.

Price: $2.99

#9 Cro-Mag Rally is a quirky racing game

Cro-Mag rally is a kart-style game where you take control of cavemen (and women) and race through prehistoric times. You can also take advantage of multiplayer if you are on the same network as your opponent.

Price: $3.99

#8 GoodReader lets you manage and share documents

GoodReader is a PDF reader that will let you manage, edit, and share documents. You can also take advantage of online file storage services such as MobileMe and Dropbox.

Price: $2.99

#7 Create custom toots iFart Mobile

iFart is another fart app that makes us wonder who actually buys these things.

Price: $0.99

#6 BlocksClassic is your typical break out game

Launch a ball, destroy a bunch of bricks, and move on. That's all you need to know about BlocksClassic.

Price: $0.99

#5 Calorie Tracker - LIVESTRONG will help you lose weight

The Calorie Tracker from LIVESTRONG is a database of nutrition facts that will help manage your diet and keep you fit.

Price: $2.99

#4 Backbreaker Football is a Madden knockoff

Backbreaker is a football game similar to the popular Madden series. It's not as polished, but the price point is what makes this app number four.

Price: $0.99

#3 FlightTrack will show any flight's status

FlightTrack gives you real time flight information for any airline. You can also view where in the world a flight is on a detailed map.

Price: $4.99

#2 StickWars is a fun tower defence game

Stick Wars is your basic defend the castle game where you fend off hoards of stick figures from breaking past your army.

Price: $0.99

#1 SoundHound can identify any song

SoundHound is a song recognition app that can provide you with tons of extra content for the artist you're looking for such as videos, lyrics, and news. Reviews in the tech press have been stellar since it's launch. No wonder it's number one.

Price: $4.99

