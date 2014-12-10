The 10 Best-Paid CEOs In Australia This Year

David Gyngell (Photo: Getty)

David Gyngell, the CEO of Nine Entertainment, is the highest paid CEO in Australia for 2014 with almost $19.6 million.

The ­Australian Financial Review’s 2014 executive salary survey says Gyngell’s pay was helped by a multi-million dollar incentive for taking Nine from the brink of receivership to a successful IPO in December last year.

In second place is Kevin Chin, CEO of Arowona International, an investment group. He got $13.3 million.

Here’s the top 10 highest paid CEOs:

1. David Gyngell, Nine Entertainment, $19,588,095.

2. Kevin Chin, Arowana International, $13,346,728

3. Robert Thomson, News Corporation, $13,218,963

4. Nicholas Moore, Macquarie Group, $13,080,432

5. Louis Gries, James Hardie Industries, $12,353,083

6. Michael Yeager, Maverick Drilling And Exploration, $11,860,652

7. Gail Kelly, Westpac, $10,982,728

8. Michael Smith, ANZ Group, $10,444,023

9. Sam Walsh, Rio Tinto, $9,756,740

10. Richard Goyder, Wesfarmers, $9,398,243

You can browse the top 300 paid CEOs here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.