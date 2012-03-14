Take A Look Inside The Highest Earning Nightclubs In Vegas

Photo: Flickr/KayOne73

The economy may still be sluggish, but according to new revenue figures from industry publication Nightclub & Bar, people are raging as hard as ever.The 100 biggest clubs in the U.S. brought in $1.4 billion in revenue in 2011, up 9.2 per cent from 2010, the publication reported.



Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas—home of the megaclub—dominates the list of the top revenue-generating nightspots, contributing 22 of the top 100 venues and eight of the top 10.

Vegas’ Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub, which topped the list, reported a record-breaking $70 million in revenues, impressive for for a club in its first full year. Of course, the 62,000-square-foot, multi-level party house at The Cosmopolitan must also cost a fortune to operate.

Among survey participants overall, sales from alcohol accounted for 56 per cent of total revenues.

Have you been to Vegas lately? You may not believe what some of these clubs are raking in in revenues.

