The top 10 nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport

Don Arnold/Getty Images

Sydney Airport today released its traffic performance report for April.

It clearly shows the sharp surge in the number of visitors from China, overtaking New Zealanders to be the most common overseas travellers through the airport, as this chart shows:

Source: Sydney ASIrport

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics numbers released this month, arrivals from China and Hong Kong combined came in at 1.33 million over the last 12 months, the largest source of short-term visitor arrivals.

Sydney Airport CEO Kerrie Mather International traffic in April was up 10.6%, driving its profitability.

Total revenue for the 12 months to December was up 5.6% to $1.229 billion as the number of passengers hit 39.7 million, an overall rise of 3%.

