The top 10 nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport

International traffic at Sydney Airport grew 9.3% in the year to October.

The airport, in a market update reported to the ASX, says 3.653 million passengers moved through the domestic and international terminals in October, 3.7% higher than the same month last year.

Top outbound destinations were Qatar, Japan (+24.0%), New Zealand (+14.9%), Indonesia (+14.1%) and China (+13.3%).

The inbound nationalities were Japanese (+41.2%), Indian (+22.0%), Chinese (+15.9%), American (+13.8%) and Korean (+9.8%).

Here are the countries the visitors are coming from.

Source: Sydney Airport

