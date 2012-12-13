The Top 10 Most-Shared Tech Ads Of The Year

Christina Austin
Google employees, Googlers, holding ballsGoogle’s April Fool’s ads were a couple of the most shared tech ads of the year. Who else made the list?

Photo: kengz

2012 has been quite the year for technology and its advertising.Over the past 12 months, we’ve witnessed both Samsung and Apple release major products, and dueling commercials to go along with them.

As usual, Unruly Media created a list of the most-shared tech ads in social media of the year.

You may be surprised to find that Samsung made the list, while Apple wasn’t included at all.

Google wins for having the most spots on the list, with some of their April Fool’s ads being featured.

10. Google: Gmail Tap — 170,043 shares

Facebook shares: 137,232

Twitter shares: 32,532

per cent of shares in English: 83

Ad Agency: In-house

Google released this April Fool's Day ad introducing a fake new keyboard that uses Morse code. It even features LL Cool J, referred to by his real name, as the product lead.

9. Google: Valentine's Day Doodle — 197,073 shares

Facebook shares: 97,534

Twitter shares: 99,183

per cent of shares in English: 62

Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

Google outdid itself this year with its doodle for Valentine's day. The minute-long cartoon is a cute depiction of a boy trying his hardest to impress a girl he likes.

8. Microsoft: Surface — 316,777 shares

Facebook shares: 294,749

Twitter shares: 21,063

Pecent of shares in English: 66

Ad agency: In-house

Microsoft was praised for being more innovative with its ads this year, but unfortunately increased creativity has not (yet) led to a significant increase in sales.

7. Samsung: Galaxy Note II — 410,751 shares

Facebook shares: 402,440

Twitter shares: 8,256

per cent of shares in English: 70

Ad agency: Cheil

Samsung is featured on our list more than once, while Apple failed to make the list at all.

6. Samsung: Galaxy S III — 477,656 shares

Facebook shares: 450,123

Twitter shares: 27,012

per cent of shares in English: 81

Agency: 72andSunny

Samsung takes a jab at Apple in this ad, which was created to ambush the iPhone 5 launch.

5. LG IPS Monitors: So Real It's Scary — 493,174 shares

Facebook shares: 462,885

Twitter shares: 29,725

per cent of shares in English: 47

Ad agency: Superheroes

rumours circulated about whether the elevator's floor in this video was actually made out of LG screens, or if a green screen was used instead. An LG representative told Mashable 'We think it's best to leave it to the viewers to decide.'

4. Google: Google Maps 8-bit for NES — 589,123 shares

Facebook shares: 528,891

Twitter shares: 59,201

per cent of shares in English: 73

Ad agency: In-house

Here's another one of Google's April Fool's Day ads which went viral. This one looks less believable that their Gmail Tap spot.

3. Google: Zeitgeist Year in Review — 809,972 shares

Facebook shares: 494,799

Twitter shares: 313,031

per cent of shares in English: 70

Ad agency: Whirled

This year in review ad reflects on 2011 in terms of Google searches and viral images and videos.

2. Google: Project Glass — 1,026,423 shares

Facebook shares: 950,068

Twitter shares: 73,512

per cent of shares in English: 66

Ad agency: In-house

Google dominated the world of tech ads this year by nabbing half of the top 10 spots on our list.

1. GoPro: HERO3 — 1,082,895 shares

Facebook shares: 1,057,647

Twitter shares: 24,615

per cent of shares in English: 62

Ad agency: In-house

Google may hold the most amount of spots on the list, but it failed to grab this year's coveted top spot. This ad was posted on YouTube two months ago, but has already been shared over 1 million times.

You've seen the most shared tech ads of the year ...

Now check out the 17 people who redefined advertising this year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.