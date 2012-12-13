The Top 10 Most-Shared Tech Ads Of The Year

Google’s April Fool’s ads were a couple of the most shared tech ads of the year. Who else made the list?

Photo: kengz

2012 has been quite the year for technology and its advertising.Over the past 12 months, we’ve witnessed both Samsung and Apple release major products, and dueling commercials to go along with them.



As usual, Unruly Media created a list of the most-shared tech ads in social media of the year.

You may be surprised to find that Samsung made the list, while Apple wasn’t included at all.

Google wins for having the most spots on the list, with some of their April Fool’s ads being featured.

10. Google: Gmail Tap — 170,043 shares Facebook shares: 137,232 Twitter shares: 32,532 per cent of shares in English: 83 Ad Agency: In-house Google released this April Fool's Day ad introducing a fake new keyboard that uses Morse code. It even features LL Cool J, referred to by his real name, as the product lead. 9. Google: Valentine's Day Doodle — 197,073 shares Facebook shares: 97,534 Twitter shares: 99,183 per cent of shares in English: 62 Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Google outdid itself this year with its doodle for Valentine's day. The minute-long cartoon is a cute depiction of a boy trying his hardest to impress a girl he likes. 8. Microsoft: Surface — 316,777 shares Facebook shares: 294,749 Twitter shares: 21,063 Pecent of shares in English: 66 Ad agency: In-house Microsoft was praised for being more innovative with its ads this year, but unfortunately increased creativity has not (yet) led to a significant increase in sales. 7. Samsung: Galaxy Note II — 410,751 shares Facebook shares: 402,440 Twitter shares: 8,256 per cent of shares in English: 70 Ad agency: Cheil Samsung is featured on our list more than once, while Apple failed to make the list at all. 6. Samsung: Galaxy S III — 477,656 shares Facebook shares: 450,123 Twitter shares: 27,012 per cent of shares in English: 81 Agency: 72andSunny Samsung takes a jab at Apple in this ad, which was created to ambush the iPhone 5 launch. 5. LG IPS Monitors: So Real It's Scary — 493,174 shares Facebook shares: 462,885 Twitter shares: 29,725 per cent of shares in English: 47 Ad agency: Superheroes rumours circulated about whether the elevator's floor in this video was actually made out of LG screens, or if a green screen was used instead. An LG representative told Mashable 'We think it's best to leave it to the viewers to decide.' 4. Google: Google Maps 8-bit for NES — 589,123 shares Facebook shares: 528,891 Twitter shares: 59,201 per cent of shares in English: 73 Ad agency: In-house Here's another one of Google's April Fool's Day ads which went viral. This one looks less believable that their Gmail Tap spot. 3. Google: Zeitgeist Year in Review — 809,972 shares Facebook shares: 494,799 Twitter shares: 313,031 per cent of shares in English: 70 Ad agency: Whirled This year in review ad reflects on 2011 in terms of Google searches and viral images and videos. 2. Google: Project Glass — 1,026,423 shares Facebook shares: 950,068 Twitter shares: 73,512 per cent of shares in English: 66 Ad agency: In-house Google dominated the world of tech ads this year by nabbing half of the top 10 spots on our list. 1. GoPro: HERO3 — 1,082,895 shares Facebook shares: 1,057,647 Twitter shares: 24,615 per cent of shares in English: 62 Ad agency: In-house Google may hold the most amount of spots on the list, but it failed to grab this year's coveted top spot. This ad was posted on YouTube two months ago, but has already been shared over 1 million times. You've seen the most shared tech ads of the year ... Now check out the 17 people who redefined advertising this year >

