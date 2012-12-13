The Top 10 Most-Shared Tech Ads Of The Year

Photo: kengz
2012 has been quite the year for technology and its advertising.Over the past 12 months, we’ve witnessed both Samsung and Apple release major products, and dueling commercials to go along with them.
As usual, Unruly Media created a list of the most-shared tech ads in social media of the year.
You may be surprised to find that Samsung made the list, while Apple wasn’t included at all.
Google wins for having the most spots on the list, with some of their April Fool’s ads being featured.
Facebook shares: 137,232
Twitter shares: 32,532
per cent of shares in English: 83
Ad Agency: In-house
Google released this April Fool's Day ad introducing a fake new keyboard that uses Morse code. It even features LL Cool J, referred to by his real name, as the product lead.
Facebook shares: 97,534
Twitter shares: 99,183
per cent of shares in English: 62
Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
Google outdid itself this year with its doodle for Valentine's day. The minute-long cartoon is a cute depiction of a boy trying his hardest to impress a girl he likes.
Facebook shares: 294,749
Twitter shares: 21,063
Pecent of shares in English: 66
Ad agency: In-house
Microsoft was praised for being more innovative with its ads this year, but unfortunately increased creativity has not (yet) led to a significant increase in sales.
Facebook shares: 402,440
Twitter shares: 8,256
per cent of shares in English: 70
Ad agency: Cheil
Samsung is featured on our list more than once, while Apple failed to make the list at all.
Facebook shares: 450,123
Twitter shares: 27,012
per cent of shares in English: 81
Agency: 72andSunny
Samsung takes a jab at Apple in this ad, which was created to ambush the iPhone 5 launch.
Facebook shares: 462,885
Twitter shares: 29,725
per cent of shares in English: 47
Ad agency: Superheroes
rumours circulated about whether the elevator's floor in this video was actually made out of LG screens, or if a green screen was used instead. An LG representative told Mashable 'We think it's best to leave it to the viewers to decide.'
Facebook shares: 528,891
Twitter shares: 59,201
per cent of shares in English: 73
Ad agency: In-house
Here's another one of Google's April Fool's Day ads which went viral. This one looks less believable that their Gmail Tap spot.
Facebook shares: 494,799
Twitter shares: 313,031
per cent of shares in English: 70
Ad agency: Whirled
This year in review ad reflects on 2011 in terms of Google searches and viral images and videos.
Facebook shares: 950,068
Twitter shares: 73,512
per cent of shares in English: 66
Ad agency: In-house
Google dominated the world of tech ads this year by nabbing half of the top 10 spots on our list.
Facebook shares: 1,057,647
Twitter shares: 24,615
per cent of shares in English: 62
Ad agency: In-house
Google may hold the most amount of spots on the list, but it failed to grab this year's coveted top spot. This ad was posted on YouTube two months ago, but has already been shared over 1 million times.
