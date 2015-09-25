The 10 most powerful people in Australia

Stefan Postles/Getty Images

The Australian Financial Review today released its annual Power List.

Malcolm Turnbull, who successfully grabbed the job of prime minister from Tony Abbott, is in first place on the overt power rankings.

Second is Mike Baird, the very popular premier of New South Wales, followed by Julie Bishop, the foreign minister and deputy Liberal Party leader who backed Turnbull in his bid for power.

The top 10:

Malcolm Turnbull, prime minister

Mike Baird, premier of NSW

Julie Bishop, foreign minister and deputy leader of the parliamentary Liberal Party

The 39 Liberal backbench MPs, for their ability to depose and appoint prime ministers

The Senate crossbench, which wields their voting power to gain concessions from the big parties

Scott Morrison, the now federal treasurer and the most influential centre-right figure

Glenn Stevens, the governor of the Reserve Bank, who has enormous influence on the economy

Bill Shorten, Labor Leader and Leader of the Opposition

Catherine Livingstone, chair of Telstra, president of the Business Council of Australia

Richard di Natale, Leader of the Australian Greens

