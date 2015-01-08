The Top 10 Most Moving Photos On Getty Images For 2014

An image is one of the most powerful ways to tell a story.

Getty Images opened its library up to the global public to vote on the photographs they thought were the most moving in 2014.

A total of 294,219 votes were cast from 164 countries to select the defining images and videos that encapsulate 2014’s most important moments in news, sport and entertainment.

Those chosen are powerful statements. They show some of the biggest — and saddest — events of the year.

Powerful imagery of the Ebola epidemic in Liberia by photographer John Moore was voted first, second and seventh. Ebola is also the subject of the photo which rounded out the top 10, taken by photographer Daniel Berehulak.

Pierre Crom’s photo of the Air Malaysia passenger jet crash in Eastern Ukraine claimed third place, followed by Gokhan Sahin’s photo of Syrian Kurds battling IS to retain control of Kobani and Scott Olson’s photo of civil unrest in Ferguson.

Also included was Alexander Koerner’s extraordinary photo of Kiev protests, Harry Borden’s portrait of Robin Williams and Tom Stoddart’s photo of the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.

Here are the top 10.

1. A Doctors Without Borders health worker in protective clothing carries a child suspected of having Ebola in a treatment center in Paynesville, Liberia.

John Moore / Getty Images.

2. Liberia races to expand Ebola treatment facilities, as US troops arrive.

John Moore / Getty Images.

3. Debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 smoulders in a field in Grabovo, Ukraine near the Russian border.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images.

4. Syrian Kurds battle IS to retain control of Kobani.

Gokhan Sahin / Getty Images.

5. Outrage in Ferguson, Missouri after a police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Scott Olson / Getty Images.

6. Violence escalates as Kiev protests continue.

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images.

7. Liberia battles spreading Ebola epidemic.

John Moore / Getty Images.

8. Robin Williams died in 2014.

Harry Borden / Getty Images.

9. 10 years since the Boxing Day tsunami

Tom Stoddart / Getty Images.

10. Ebola spreads. Residents look on as a man lays dead in a busy Liberian street.

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images.

And here are some of the moments of 2014.

