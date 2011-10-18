The Most Expensive Concerts Of The Year

Photo: By anirudhkoul on Flickr

In October 2009, country music megastar Garth Brooks announced that he was returning to the concert stage after nine years of retirement. Billionaire business magnate Steve Wynn convinced Brooks to come out to Vegas by doing what the billionaires do: showing Brooks the money.

“I told him he couldn’t afford me,” Brooks reportedly said. “I was wrong.”Wynn isn’t the only one who showed Brooks the money. Music lovers from across the country spent big money to see Garth Brooks live in concert, according to Bundle data, which comes from the U.S. government, from anonymous and aggregated spending transactions from Citi, and third party data providers.



After examining our data, we ranked the top 10 most expensive concerts based on average ticket purchase size from Ticketmaster from July 2010 to June 2011. Country star Garth Brooks ranked first on our list with concert goers spending an average of $618 per purchase from Ticketmaster. Although not everyone listens to country music, the sound is uniquely American, and Brooks has been the top-selling U.S. album artist since Nielsen SoundScan began tracking sales in 1991, according to Billboard.com.

Rap legend Jay-Z, whose career has spanned more than two decades so far, ranked second our our list with concert goers spending an average of $603 per purchase from Ticketmaster. Country music makes another appearance at number three with the Country MegaTicket concert, which this year featured country superstars like Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. That concert got concert goers to spend $552 per Ticketmaster purchase.

Rockstars round out the top 5 most expensive concerts. Ranking fourth is Rocklahoma 2011, which featured rockers like Motley Crue, Poison, Staind and Whitesnake this year and got concert goers to spend $551 per Ticketmaster purchase. Jon Bon Jovi ranked fifth on our list with concert goers spending an average of $520 per Ticketmaster purchase. This year, Forbes magazine ranked Bon Jovi as the second highest-paid musical act in the world.

Here are the top 10 most expensive concerts by average Ticketmaster purchase size:

1. Garth Brooks, $618

2. Jay-Z, $603

3. Country Megaticket, $552

4. Rocklahoma, $551

5. Jon Bon Jovi, $520

6. Andrea Bocelli, $494

7. Coachella, $469

8. Celine Dion, $465

9. Jay Chou, $464

10. Z100’s Jingle Ball, $457

This post originally appeared on Bundle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.