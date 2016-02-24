The top 10 most desirable job skills in every state of Australia

Looking to boost your employability?
Online marketplace for recruitment Search Party recently released the top ten skills employers were looking for in every Australian state this year.
The most sought after specialist skills were accountancy, sales, business development, contract management and mentoring.
CEO of Search Party Ben Hutt says that the shift to “soft” skills such as “business development, sales and contract management” from “hard” skills including “machine (e.g. forklift) operation and cooking” has been crucial especially with innovation high on the government agenda.
“New and emerging jobs such as data scientists and user experience (UX) designers will be highly popular in 2016,” says Hutt.
“Data scientists will be in high demand due to the increasing availability of consumer data and the rise of truly powerful machine learning. Companies are getting more sophisticated with how they use data and it is defining business success.
“UX Designers will be in high demand because in our ever increasingly digital world, interaction design is becoming more and more important as brands engage consumers from slick websites to integrated brand engagement across wearable devices.”
If you’re just getting into the workforce or are looking for a career change, here are the skills to take note of.
1. Accountancy
2. Sales
3. Business Development
4. Contract Management
5. Key Performance Indicators
6. Mentoring
7. SAP
8. Administrative Support
9. Collaboration
10. Repair
1. Mentoring
2. Sales
3. Accountancy
4. Business Development
5. Key Performance Indicators
6. Contract Management
7. Policy Development
8. Store Management
9. Administrative Support
10. First Aid
1. Accountancy
2. Sales
3. Contract Management
4. Business Development
5. Mentoring
6. Repair
7. Key Performance Indicators
8. Procurement
9. SAP
10. Data Entry
1. Accountancy
2. Sales
3. Repair
4. Screening
5. Business Development
6. Contract Management
7. Store Management
8. Merchandising
9. Cleaning
10. Data Entry
1. Repair
2. Accountancy
3. Contract Management
4. Business Development
5. Forklift Operation
6. SAP
7. Sales
8. Key Performance Indicators
9. Screening
10. Store Management
1. Contract Management
2. Repair
3. Merchandising
4. Store Management
5. Accountancy
6. Business Development
7. Key Performance Indicators
8. Forklift Operation
9. SAP
10. Procurement
1. Health and Human Services
2. Mentoring
3. Policy Development
4. Repair
5. Accountancy
6. Student Learning Outcomes
7. Business Development
8. Administrative Support
9. Store Management
10. Sales
1. Contract Management
2. Procurement
3. Accountancy
4. Administrative Support
5. Business Development
6. Business Analysis
7. SAP
8. ITIL
9. Business Process
10. Mentoring
