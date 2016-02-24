The top 10 most desirable job skills in every state of Australia

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty Images.

Online marketplace for recruitment Search Party recently released the top ten skills employers were looking for in every Australian state this year.

The most sought after specialist skills were accountancy, sales, business development, contract management and mentoring.

CEO of Search Party Ben Hutt says that the shift to “soft” skills such as “business development, sales and contract management” from “hard” skills including “machine (e.g. forklift) operation and cooking” has been crucial especially with innovation high on the government agenda.

“New and emerging jobs such as data scientists and user experience (UX) designers will be highly popular in 2016,” says Hutt.

“Data scientists will be in high demand due to the increasing availability of consumer data and the rise of truly powerful machine learning. Companies are getting more sophisticated with how they use data and it is defining business success.

“UX Designers will be in high demand because in our ever increasingly digital world, interaction design is becoming more and more important as brands engage consumers from slick websites to integrated brand engagement across wearable devices.”

If you’re just getting into the workforce or are looking for a career change, here are the skills to take note of.

New South Wales Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images. 1. Accountancy

2. Sales

3. Business Development

4. Contract Management

5. Key Performance Indicators

6. Mentoring

7. SAP

8. Administrative Support

9. Collaboration

10. Repair Victoria Photo: Joerg Koch/Getty Images. 1. Mentoring

2. Sales

3. Accountancy

4. Business Development

5. Key Performance Indicators

6. Contract Management

7. Policy Development

8. Store Management

9. Administrative Support

10. First Aid Queensland Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images. 1. Accountancy

2. Sales

3. Contract Management

4. Business Development

5. Mentoring

6. Repair

7. Key Performance Indicators

8. Procurement

9. SAP

10. Data Entry South Australia Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. 1. Accountancy

2. Sales

3. Repair

4. Screening

5. Business Development

6. Contract Management

7. Store Management

8. Merchandising

9. Cleaning

10. Data Entry Western Australia Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images. 1. Repair

2. Accountancy

3. Contract Management

4. Business Development

5. Forklift Operation

6. SAP

7. Sales

8. Key Performance Indicators

9. Screening

10. Store Management Northern Territory Shutterstock. 1. Contract Management

2. Repair

3. Merchandising

4. Store Management

5. Accountancy

6. Business Development

7. Key Performance Indicators

8. Forklift Operation

9. SAP

10. Procurement Tasmania Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. 1. Health and Human Services

2. Mentoring

3. Policy Development

4. Repair

5. Accountancy

6. Student Learning Outcomes

7. Business Development

8. Administrative Support

9. Store Management

10. Sales Australian Capital Territory Photo: Shutterstock. 1. Contract Management

2. Procurement

3. Accountancy

4. Administrative Support

5. Business Development

6. Business Analysis

7. SAP

8. ITIL

9. Business Process

10. Mentoring How Australia compares to the US and UK. Photo: Supplied.

