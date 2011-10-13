The Top 10 Metallica Songs Of All-Time

Well, here we are. 40 songs have been ranked, over 60 have been ignored entirely, and we’ve narrowed down Metallica’s collective works to the best of the best. These are the 10 that, if you had to leave a time capsule of Metallica’s 10 best songs on one CD for future generations to digest (assuming they know what the hell a “compact disc” is), this would be the auditory all-star team.



After 30 years of criss-crossing the globe, selling hundreds of millions of albums, fighting amongst each other only to hug it out later, dealing with death and desertion, changing their style to fit evolving tastes, and succeeding far beyond any other thrash metal band that ever tuned a set of axes, Metallica has defied definitive labels. But right here, over the course of however many words I spill onto this Microsoft Word file, I will come as close as humanly possible to defining Metallica in a manner fit for Merriam-Webster.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.