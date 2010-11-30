The 10 iPad Games You Should Buy For Your Kids This Holiday

Photo: apple.com
The iPad is one of the most requested tech items on kids’ holiday gift lists this year, according to a recent survey by Nielsen.In fact, it’s the number one choice for kids ages six to 12.
If you decide to make your kids’ wish come true, don’t forget to load their new tablet with the apps they’ll love.
Developers have taken advantage of the iPad’s larger screen to update some of the best kid-friendly iPhone apps with updated graphics, controls, and levels.
And many of them are so addictive, you’ll find yourself competing with your kids for some quality iPad time.
The Smurfs' Village is another FarmVille clone, and just as addicting.
Players build a Smurf village from scratch, creating new homes, gardens, and bridges. The catch? If you want your village to grow, you have to buy 'Smurf Berries' -- magical fruit that help the smurfs work faster -- within the app. (Prices range from $4.99 for 50 berries to $59.99 for 1,000). Otherwise, it could take hours to advance a level.
Price: The app is free, but you have to pay for the Smurf Berries that speed along gameplay.
Angry Birds needs no introduction.
This version has all the same levels as the iPhone version, but the graphics are scaled for the iPad's larger screen. It may not be worth the extra cash if you already have the game on iPhone, but rest assured, it's just as fun and addicting as its little brother.
Price: $4.99
Fruit Ninja consistently ranks as one of the top 10 paid iOS apps.
The concept is simple: players slash fruit by swiping their finger across the screen. It's easy, fun, and nearly impossible to stop playing.
Price: $2.99
The classic arcade game Frogger has found new life on the iPad.
There's no way kids will know the history behind this epic game, but for such a reasonable price, now is the time to teach them.
Price: $4.99
Super Monkey Ball was one of the first games released in the Apple App store in Summer 2008.
This sequel takes full advantage of the iPad's larger screen and has extra levels and mini games you won't find on the iPhone version.
Price: $2.99
Drawing Pad is an art studio for kids.
You can save your creations to Facebook, iPhoto, or e-mail them from within the app. There's also a selection of colouring books and other add ons you can buy.
Price: $1.99, extra colouring books are available for in-app purchase for $0.99 each.
Animals' Matching is a simple matching game for the iPad.
It has three difficulty levels and sound effects to keep the little ones entertained.
Price: $1.99
Phineas and Ferb, the characters from Disney's insanely popular cartoon show, now have their own iPad game.
Phineas and Ferb Arcade is four games in one. If your kid is a fan of the cartoon, this is a must have.
Price: $2.99
Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 is an action platformer for the iPad.
Players use the touchscreen controls to conduct spells and other actions as they play their way through the first four chapters in the Harry Potter saga.
Price: $4.99
iPhone developer Chillingo knows how to make an addictive iOS game.
The maker of Angry Birds recently developed a new must-have game, Cut the Rope. The goal of the game is to feed your pet monster candy by slicing a rope and dropping it in his mouth. It's tougher than it sounds.
Price: $1.99
