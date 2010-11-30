The 10 iPad Games You Should Buy For Your Kids This Holiday

Photo: apple.com

The iPad is one of the most requested tech items on kids’ holiday gift lists this year, according to a recent survey by Nielsen.In fact, it’s the number one choice for kids ages six to 12.



If you decide to make your kids’ wish come true, don’t forget to load their new tablet with the apps they’ll love.

Developers have taken advantage of the iPad’s larger screen to update some of the best kid-friendly iPhone apps with updated graphics, controls, and levels.

And many of them are so addictive, you’ll find yourself competing with your kids for some quality iPad time.

