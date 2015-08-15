The 10 best ice cream shops in America, according to TripAdvisor

It’s time to start lickin’ your way through the last weeks of summer.

TripAdvisor recently released its “Inside Scoop on the Top Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.,” ranking the top 10 best ice cream shops in the country.

From gourmet flavours in Santa Barbara, California to a Scottish-owned shop with an Italian secret in Maryland, here are best places to order a scoop in America.

