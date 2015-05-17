The 10 highest-paid CEOs of 2014

Andrew Burton/Getty Images GoPro CEO Nick Woodman had a more than $US75 million pay bump last year.

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav took home more than $US150 million last year, making him the highest-paid chief executive in the US.

Each of the top 10 highest-paid CEOs of 2014 made more than $US50 million, according to a new list from The New York Times. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all of the top 10 CEOs are men.

Executive compensation data firm Equilar compiled the 200 person list for The Times based on corporate filings.

Here’s what the top 10 CEOs made in 2014:

David Zaslav, Discovery Communications — $US156.1 million Michael Fries, Liberty Global — $US111.9 million Mario Gabelli, Gamco Investors — $US88.5 million Satya Nadella, Microsoft — $US84.3 million Nick Woodman, GoPro — $US77.4 million Gregory Maffei, Liberty Media & Liberty Interactive — $US73.8 million Larry Ellison, Oracle — $US67.3 million Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm — $US60.7 million David Hamamoto, NorthStar Realty Finance — $US60.3 million Les Moonves, CBS — $US54.4 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.