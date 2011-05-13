The Top 10 Hedge Funds Of 2011

With $58.9 billion in hedge fund assets, Bridgewater is the biggest hedge fund firm in the world, leading Institutional Investor’s tenth annual Hedge Fund 100 ranking.



Bridgewater’s ascent parallels the rise of institutional investor interest in hedge funds during the past decade.

Pension funds, foundations, endowments and sovereign wealth funds — driven by a quest for returns and the desire to diversify of traditional stocks and bonds — have come to invest more and more of their assets in hedge funds.

Many have also started to eschew funds of hedge funds, the traditional starting point for institutional investors looking to get into this alternative asset class, preferring to invest directly in a portfolio of hedge fund firms that they construct themselves.

The importance of brand-name recognition is evident in the Hedge Fund 100, where the five largest firms — Bridgewate J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Man Investments, Paulson & Co. and Brevan Howard Asset Management — manage staggering $221.6 billion in combined assets when this year began.

That’s nearly as much as the $260 billion in total assets that all the firms in the Hedge Fund 100 managed a decade ago in our inaugural ranking. All told this year’s 100 biggest firms managed a total of $1.21 trillion at the start of this year, up 12 per cent from the $1.08 trillion in assets that firms on the 2010 Hedge Fund 100 had.

