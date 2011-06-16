The 10 Greatest Hedge Fund Implosions Of All Time

The Beginning: Founded by Samuel Israel III in 1996

The Height: In 2003, the funds claimed to have made $43 million. Israel told investors that Bayou would grow to roughly $7.1 billion by 2006.



The End: Bayou was revealed as a Ponzi Scheme in 2005, when the SEC requested that the court freeze the defendants' assets and accused them of claiming to have made $43 million in four hedge funds in 2003 when they actually lost $49 million.

When Bayou was unmasked as a fraud in 2005, many people lost a lot of money but the media was given the pleasure of meeting Sam Israel, a bizarre character who, after conning almost half a billion dollars from investors, faked his own suicide in 2008 before being eventually recaptured and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Returns on investments at Bayou were neither made public nor genuine as it was discovered that Israel created a dummy corporation to audit his own fund.



Source: Bloomberg and Forbes and CNN

