The Top 10 Headphone Hacks That Will Make Your Music Sound Amazing

It's gross to think about, but the fact of the matter is your headphones (especially the in-ear variety) can get pretty dirty with all that earwax and oil you expose them to. You'll want to make sure your headphones stay clean, for both sound quality and hygeine purposes. There are a few different ways you can keep your headphones clean, whether it's something simple like wiping them down with some gentle soap or actually taking a toothbrush to the metal part, if it's especially dirty.