The top 10 graduate employers in Australia

Atlassian graduate intake of 2017 at HackHouse event in Coogee, Sydney. Image: Supplied

ThoughtWorks, a global technology consulting company, has been named the Top Graduate Employer in Australia for 2017.

The Australian Association of Graduate Employers has ranked 75 employers via feedback from more than 2,500 graduates who spent 12 months working with organisations.

Here are the top 10:

1. ThoughtWorks Australia.

2. Department of Mines and Petroleum (Western Australia).

3. KordaMentha, the insolvency experts.

4. Laing O’Rourke, an international engineering company.

5. Atlassian, the business software giant founded in Australia.

6. AMP, a financial services giant.

7. Water Corporation (Western Australia)

8. Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the corporate watchdog.

9. ShineWing Australia, an accounting practice.

10. Australia Post.

First placed ThoughtWorks Australia offers graduate roles across software development, business analysis, testing and experience design in its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth offices.

Since 2000, it has hired more than 160 graduates, including 29 in 2016.

“Many of our most inspiring and successful ThoughtWorkers joined the company as graduates which makes it easy to recognise the valuable contributions that all graduates make to the business everyday,” says Ange Ferguson, group MD.

“As a result, our commitment to attracting and nurturing graduates is a key focus for us again in 2017, not just here in Australia but across our entire business.”

This year, the company has 32 graduate roles in Australia with at least half expected to go to female technologists.

Graduates at ThoughtWorkers also attend ThoughtWorks University, five weeks in India that enables them to connect with colleagues from around the world.

Ben Reeves, CEO of the Australian Association of Graduate Employers, says the annual list of top graduate employers serves as a resource for employers, university career services, professional associations and suppliers to the graduate recruitment industry.

“University career services are also encouraged to direct students to the list as part of job hunting activities to help them learn more about the top employers in Australia,” he said.

Comments from graduates about what they liked most about ThoughtWorks:

“Amazing support from every person in the company. Everyone is very involved and keen to set aside time to help with any questions or problems. I have already been placed on a few different projects working with other more experienced colleagues which has lent itself to faster learning yet also been put in lead positions where I am responsible for the design of a project which makes me feel trusted and in a position to rise to the challenge, which I’ve loved.” “Great culture, plenty of different outside of work things to get involved with, ability to work overseas, self driven development.” “Amazing people, being trusted, having freedom, great benefits including impressive maternity leave, you are a person not a resource/number, company reputation, interesting and fun events often, informal … the list goes on.” “Immediate relevant on the job work experience, initially starting in a shadowing position and then quickly becoming billable. Excellent support and development offered. Clients with similar values. Friendly and enjoyable atmosphere.”

The company rankings are created from a survey asking graduates to rate their employer across 25 categories including: ﻿orientation or induction; training and development; quality of work; career progression; supervisor or manager; compensation and benefits; work/life balance; ﻿company culture.

Not every employer actively recruiting in the Australian market was included in the survey.

