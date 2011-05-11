The Top 10 Golfers In Congress

Dashiell Bennett, Leah Goldman
government golfers

Photo: Phil Sexton via flickr/Business Insider

Golf Digest just unveiled its ranking of the Top 150 Golfers in Washington, D.C.The survey included business people, political staffers, and elected officials, but as you might expect, lobbyists dominate the links.

The best overall golfer is Tony Russo, T-Mobile’s vice president of federal legislative affairs, who has a remarkable USGA handicap of plus-2.3.

(Very few amateurs have a score above zero. Tiger Woods is +8.)

For our purposes, we focused on the public servants who serve in our nation’s Capitol building. After all, you’re paying their greens fees….

10. Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio): -7.9 handicap

9. Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio): -7.6 handicap

8. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC): -7.5 handicap

7. Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA): -7.4 handicap

6. Vice President Joe Biden: -6.3 handicap

5. Rep. Joe Baca (D-CA): -4.2 handicap

4. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina): -4 handicap

3. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY): -3 handicap

2. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee): -2.1 handicap

1. Rep. Mark Udall (D-Colorado): -2 handicap

THE WORST? Dennis Cardoza (D-CA): -36 handicap

BEST CABINET SECRETARY? Kathleen Sebelius (Health And Human Services): -18 handicap

BEST FEMALE GOLFER: Linda DiVall (President/CEO, American Viewpoint): +1.2 handicap

BEST OVERALL GOLFER IN D.C.: Tony Russo, T-Mobile: +2.3 handicap

AND OUR GOLFER-IN-CHIEF Barack Obama: -17 handicap

But can they beat this course?

The 10 Craziest Rules At Augusta National Golf Club→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.