10 Investment Firms That Won't Even Look At Your Family Money If It's Less Than $100 Million

Photo: CBS
Yesterday, we listed the top 20 money managers for wealthy families by each firm’s assets under advisory.Bloomberg Markets Magazine also ranked the top money managing firms by assets per family.
Several of the top firms only manage money for a handful of families, but some of those families are worth well over $1 billion.
And, we all know that the rich like exclusive services, so that’s probably why many of the ultra-rich bank with the small, boutique firms, instead of the massive wealth management firms.
Thanks to Bloomberg Markets Magazine for giving us permission to run their list.
Average Assets per Family: $23 million
Assets Under Advisory: $3.7 billion
YoY Change: +3%
Number of Families: 160
Location: San Francisco
Source: Presidio Group
Average Assets per Family: $181 million
Assets Under Advisory: $29.6 billion
YoY Change: +3%
Number of Families: 163
Location: New York
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $197 million
Assets Under Advisory: $9.8 billion
YoY Change: 0%
Number of Families: 50
Location: Frankfurt
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $298 million
Assets Under Advisory: $37.3 billion
YoY Change: NA
Number of Families: 125
Location: Zurich
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $326 million
Assets Under Advisory: $2.6 billion
YoY Change: NA
Number of Families: 8
Location: Boston
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $340 million
Assets Under Advisory: $6.8 billion
YoY Change: +1%
Number of Families: 20
Location: New York
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $416 million
Assets Under Advisory: $123.6 billion
YoY Change: +21%
Number of Families: 297
Location: Geneva, Lugand and Zurich
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $1,146 million
Assets Under Advisory: $57.3 billion
YoY Change: +3%
Number of Families: 50
Location: Geneva
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $1,307 million
Assets Under Advisory: $5.2 billion
YoY Change: +2%
Number of Families: 4
Location: Seattle
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Average Assets per Family: $1,700 million
Assets Under Advisory: $5.1 billion
YoY Change: +13%
Number of Families: 3
Location: Geneva
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.