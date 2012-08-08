10 Investment Firms That Won't Even Look At Your Family Money If It's Less Than $100 Million

Yesterday, we listed the top 20 money managers for wealthy families by each firm’s assets under advisory.Bloomberg Markets Magazine also ranked the top money managing firms by assets per family.

Several of the top firms only manage money for a handful of families, but some of those families are worth well over $1 billion.

And, we all know that the rich like exclusive services, so that’s probably why many of the ultra-rich bank with the small, boutique firms, instead of the massive wealth management firms.

Thanks to Bloomberg Markets Magazine for giving us permission to run their list.

No. 10: Presidio Group

Average Assets per Family: $23 million

Assets Under Advisory: $3.7 billion

YoY Change: +3%

Number of Families: 160

Location: San Francisco

Source: Presidio Group

No. 9: U.S. Trust (Bank of America)

Average Assets per Family: $181 million

Assets Under Advisory: $29.6 billion

YoY Change: +3%

Number of Families: 163

Location: New York

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 8: Frankfurt Family Office (Deutsche Bank)

Average Assets per Family: $197 million

Assets Under Advisory: $9.8 billion

YoY Change: 0%

Number of Families: 50

Location: Frankfurt

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 7: UBS Global Family Office

Average Assets per Family: $298 million

Assets Under Advisory: $37.3 billion

YoY Change: NA

Number of Families: 125

Location: Zurich

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 6: Bollard Group

Average Assets per Family: $326 million

Assets Under Advisory: $2.6 billion

YoY Change: NA

Number of Families: 8

Location: Boston

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 5: TAG Associates

Average Assets per Family: $340 million

Assets Under Advisory: $6.8 billion

YoY Change: +1%

Number of Families: 20

Location: New York

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 4: HSBC Private Wealth Solutions

Average Assets per Family: $416 million

Assets Under Advisory: $123.6 billion

YoY Change: +21%

Number of Families: 297

Location: Geneva, Lugand and Zurich

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 3: Pictet

Average Assets per Family: $1,146 million

Assets Under Advisory: $57.3 billion

YoY Change: +3%

Number of Families: 50

Location: Geneva

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 2: McCutchen Group

Average Assets per Family: $1,307 million

Assets Under Advisory: $5.2 billion

YoY Change: +2%

Number of Families: 4

Location: Seattle

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

No. 1: 1875 Finance

Average Assets per Family: $1,700 million

Assets Under Advisory: $5.1 billion

YoY Change: +13%

Number of Families: 3

Location: Geneva

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

