The 10 Best Washington, D.C. Restaurants For Politician-Spotting

Visiting the nation’s capital? Let’s face it — the lines for the best museum exhibits are long, you’ve seen all the monuments before, and getting a tour of the White House is practically impossible.



So next time you’re in Washington DC, skip the usual trek around the National Mall and check out the local restaurants where high profile celebrities, socialites, and political bigwigs like to hang out.

Here are the best places to dine like a true Washingtonian and maybe even catch a glimpse of the President, or at least of his motorcade zooming by.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.