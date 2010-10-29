The Top 10 Daily Newspaper E-Editions

Last we checked in on newspaper e-reader subscriptions, back in July, The Wall Street Journal was clobbering The New York Times and everyone else.



paidContent got the updated Audit Bureau of Circulations data and it looks like not much has changed since then, though as we noted at the time, the majority of WSJ’s e-subs are bundled with the paper subscriptions, which would seem to account for its vast lead. (E-editions include Kindle and online-only subscriptions and digital replicas.) It’s also worth noting that The Times is down since March while The Journal has seen a jump and most others have stayed about the same.

Here’s the top 10 as of September, via paidContent:

