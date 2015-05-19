The 10 most-purchased brands in the world

YouTube/Pepsi Pepsi is one of the world’s most chosen CPG brands.

Every year, research company Kantar Worldpanel launches its annual Brand Footprint study, revealing the most-purchased and fastest-growing consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands in the world.

The study analyses 11,000 brands in 35 countries and ranks them based on Consumer Reach Points: A metric based on how many households around the world are buying a brand, and how often.

Kantar Worldpanel also provides data on the most-bought brand in each of the countries it looks at. Some you may never have come across before.

9. Dove -- owned by Unilever. The toiletries brand has moved up three positions in the rankings since last year's report. Consumer Reach Points: 1.46 million. 8. Knorr -- owned by Unilever. Knorr's stock cubes, flavour pots, and powder mixes are popular the world over, but the brand's ranking has fallen one place since last year's study. Consumer Reach Points: 1.65 million. 7. Lay's -- owned by PepsiCo. The brand's long-running 'Do us a flavour' campaign, in which consumers were invited to suggest new ideas for potato chip flavours, was credited with boosting the brand's penetration in the US and in the UK. Consumer Reach Points: 1.75 million. 6. Pepsi -- owned by PepsiCo. The cola brand grew its Consumer Reach Points year-on-year but remained in sixth place. Consumer Reach Points: 1.98 million. 5. Nescafé -- owned by Nestlé. The instant coffee brand is still massive, but it has fallen out of favour with some consumers, dropping from fourth to fifth place. Consumer Reach Points: 2.14 million. 4. Lifebuoy -- owned by Unilever. The soap brand's mission is to change the hygiene behaviour of 1 billion consumers across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Its educational campaigns on handwashing and children's handwashing have helped it reach 95% of the population of Indonesia and lifted to to become the second most-chosen brand across Asia. Consumer Reach Points: 2.34 million. 3. Maggi -- owned by Nestlé. Maggi, which produces instant soups, stocks, sauces, and noodles was the world's most-chosen food brand last year. Consumer Reach Points: 2.76 million. 2. Colgate -- Colgate-Palmolive. Colgate is the only brand bought by over half the world's households, with its combination of hygiene and cosmetic dental products boosting its reach by 3% year on year. Consumer Reach Points: 3.99 million 1. Coca-Cola -- the Coca-Cola Company. Coke maintained the top spot for the third year-running, despite losing reach points. The company continues to dominate, but it is struggling to maintain sales growth in developed markets like the US where consumers are opting for healthier drinks. 8.5 ounce bottles of Coca-Cola at the Cadillac Championship golf tournament in Doral, Fla. Consumer Reach Points: 5.72 million. And here are the most-bought CPG products in every country Kantar Worldpanel analyses. Now see: The 20 most valuable brands in the world »

