The Top 10 Coolest Patents Held By Steve Jobs

Since founding Apple in 1976, Steve Jobs has made every effort to shake up the world of consumer electronics.In doing so, he and his employees have been granted a number of patents over the years. Let’s take a look at the ones bearing Steve’s name.
The iMac's 'hockey puck' mouse is one of the most memorable peripheral devices we've ever seen. It came
is a wide variety of colours to match your computer or your mood.
Steve Jobs holds the patent along with several other Apple engineers.
Don't let all the fancy talk fool you. This is a patent for OS X's Dock.
There was nothing quite like the Dock before Apple introduced it. it absolutely was a customisable and consolidated space where users could get easy access to whichever apps they used most frequently.
Looking like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, the first iMac was patented by Steve Jobs, among others.
It's yet another iconic Apple computer, totally distinct.
If you pay attention to your Mac's Trash icon, you'll notice that it changes depending on what you're doing. It gets 'full,' it turns into an 'eject' symbol, or it turns into the 'burn' symbol for CDs and DVDs.
Steve Jobs is one of a few people holding a patent on this staircase in the Apple Store. Not only is he obsessed with the details of his products, but with the details of where they're sold.
We love the Apple adaptor. It's extensible with attachment for foreign countries and even has an add-on to get a little extra length. And Steve jointly holds the patent on it.
It turns out that 'portable display device' is patent-speak for iPad. The patently is devoid of details, presumably to keep from revealing too much when it was published.
Here's the trusty MacBook Pro. It's powerful and aesthetically pleasing, and we use them in our office every day.
It's the first iPod. It changed everything when it came out, and we still feel those effects to this day.
