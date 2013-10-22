The 10 Best Cities In The United States

Readers' Choice Rating: 83.2



Culture: 84.5

Friendliness: 84.3

Atmosphere: 86.4

Restaurants: 86.0

Lodging: 82.1

Shopping: 75.1

With 'sand, sun, history, good food, and friendly people,' Charleston is a consistent hit with the travellers who venture to this 'gracious and beautiful' city (in fact, it's taken first place on our list of Top 10 Cities in the United States for three years now and has been rated as the friendliest). Nearby beaches and impressive architecture draw visitors, but it's the 'insanely nice' locals who enhance 'magnificent' bed and breakfasts and 'amazing shopping.' 'The charm of this city brings me back every year,' praised one devoted fan. 'The food, history, architecture and people are wonderful,' said one reader. 'A bucket list city!'