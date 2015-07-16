The top 10 school catchment areas in Australia to buy a property

Photo: Walk to School/ Facebook.

Choosing a suburb to buy a house in can be highly dependent on a lot of things, but one common reason for moving to a particular area is a good school.

Domain has released its first Australian School Zone Report Card and has found the top 10 catchment areas across Australia, for both primary and high schools, based on sale prices for properties sold in the year to April 2015, compared to previous year.

Following some of the highest auction clearance rates on record this year, property prices in Sydney school catchment zones are experiencing the highest price growth out of all the capital cities.

Here’s a look at the schools which made the top 10.

