The 10 busiest international air routes in the world in 2019 before coronavirus crippled demand for plane travel

Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Planes parked at London’s Gatwick Airport in 2010.

Travel data firm OAG released its annual Busiest Routes report listing the top 10 busiest international routes in terms of the number of seats sold.

Nine out of the 10 routes on the list were fully within the Asia-Pacific region and only one route touching North America and Europe.

Eight routes touched Hong Kong and Singapore with the flag carriers of the two economic hubs, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific, being featured on most of the sectors.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Airlines were flying more than ever in 2019 as the world grew in interconnectivity.

As part of its annual Busiest Routes report, travel data firm OAG determined the busiest international routes in terms of the number of seats sold for 2019.

All but one route on the top 10 list for busiest international routes were entirely within the Asia-Pacific region. The cities of Singapore and Hong Kong were among the top featured on the list, with eight out of 10 routes touching either of the economic hubs.

The busiest routes were typically less than 1,000 nautical miles in duration, with only one long-haul route featured on the list. Some routes saw as many as 10 airlines operating between the two cities with a minimum of four airlines on the least dense route based on the number of airlines served.

With the novel coronavirus posing a continued threat to aviation, it may be years before these routes achieve the same numbers again.

Take a look at which international routes had the most seats for sale during 2019.

10. Between Jakarta, Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

caption A Lion Air Boeing 737.

Nine airlines connected the two capital cities separated by Java Sea and Strait of Malacca in 2019. AirAsia, Batik Air, Citilink, Garuda Indonesia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Indonesia AirAsia, Lion Air, and Malindo Air all served the 600-nautical mile route, offering 3,798,559 seats throughout the year.

The route is also the second busiest to touch both Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

9. Between Bangkok, Thailand, and Singapore

caption A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB.

Only five airlines served the route between Bangkok and the Singaporean city-state including Cathay Pacific, Druk Air, Jetstar Asia Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways in 2019. The quintet offered 3,832,494 seats on the route over the course of the year.

A straight shot over the Gulf of Thailand, flights on the route averages two hours and 30 minutes in each direction. The sector is also the second-busiest to touch Thailand.

8. Between New York and London, United Kingdom

caption A British Airways Boeing 747-400.

Four airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines flew the route daily in 2019 just between New York’s JFK Airport and London Heathrow Airport, the busiest international airports in each city. The quartet offered 3,833,701 seats throughout the year, all on wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 747-400, Boeing 777-300ER, and Airbus A350-1000.

The transatlantic route was also the most profitable for some, earning British Airways over $US1 billion in revenue in 2018 and 2019. The UK flag carrier operated the most services out of any airline on the route during the year, with near hourly flights in the evening and a sole morning flight departing from New York.

7. Between Hong Kong and Manilla, Philippines

caption A Philippines Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB.

Six airlines saw service on the Hong Kong-Manila route in 2019, the busiest route to touch the archipelagic nation of the Philippines. Cebu Pacific, Cathay Pacific, Philippines AirAsia, Ethiopian Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, and Philippines Airlines all served the sector that traverses the South China Sea.

3,852,991 seats were offered by the airlines on the 617-nautical mile route connecting the two capital cities.

6. Between Hong Kong and Seoul, South Korea

caption A Korean Air Boeing 747-8i.

One of the most crowded international routes in terms of the number of airlines serving it, 10 airlines comprised mainly of Korean airlines flew between the two capital cities in 2019. The list included Korean Air, Jin Air, Jeju Air, Hong Kong Airlines, HK Express, Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, Eastar Jet, Air Seoul, and Asiana Airlines.

The 10, however, only offered 3,942,875 seats during the year. That can be attributed to the near-four-hour duration of the journey across mainland China and the Yellow Sea reducing the number of frequencies combined with the smaller narrow-body aircraft used by the Korean carriers.

5. Between Hong Kong and Shanghai, China

caption A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330.

Six airlines operated scheduled services on the route in 2019 including Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, China Eastern Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, and Spring Airlines. Though the two cities are connected by a high-speed rail able to make the near-800 mile journey in around eight hours, air travel is still the dominant means of travel between Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Airlines offered 4,463,658 seats in 2019 on the route that averages two hours and 15 minutes in each direction. The Shanghai-Hong Kong sector is the only one on the top 10 list that touches mainland China.

4. Between Bangkok, Thailand, and Hong Kong

caption A Thai Airways Boeing 777.

Thai Smile, Thai Airways, Royal Jordanian, Hong Kong Airlines, HK Express, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, EgyptAir, and Cathay Pacific all connect the two cities, separated by a distance of just over 1,000 miles. The route is not only popular among regional airlines but also Middle Eastern and African airlines flying fifth freedom tag flights on the route.

In total, 4,826,872 seats were offered on the route during the course of the year, making it the second busiest route serving Hong Kong.

3. Between Jakarta, Indonesia, and Singapore

caption A Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737 Max.

Eight airlines routinely flew the 475-nautical mile hop between Jakarta and Singapore in 2019. Batik Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar Asia Airways, Lion Air, Scoot, and Singapore Airlines offered 5,480,000 seats in total during the year.

Singapore is the closest economic hub to Jakarta, with the route acting as a vital air bridge to the economic powerhouse.

2. Between Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore

caption A Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330.

Despite being a four-hour journey by car, the sub-200 mile air route between the two capital cities sees 5,560,894 seats offered by nine airlines. Singapore Airlines, Silk Air, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Jetstar Asia Airways, AirAsia, AirAsia X, and Air Mauritius all serviced the route in 2019.

The route is not only popular with Asian airlines but foreign airlines use the small sector as a tag flight. For example, Air Mauritius operated a flight between Port Louis and Kuala Lumpur, with onward service to Singapore, a common practice for smaller airlines without the resources or demand to justify two separate flights.

1. Between Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan

caption An EVA Air Boeing 777-300ER.

The cross-Strait flight is the world’s busiest with nearly 8 million seats being offered over the course of the year. Only five airlines service the route normally including China Airlines, EVA Air, Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Cathay Dragon for a total of 7,965,538 seats.

At only around 500 miles long, traversing the route typically takes just over an hour. Wide-body aircraft including the Airbus A330 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner are prominently featured, allowing for the higher seat count.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.