This Year's 10 Most Successful LivingSocial Deals

We worked with LivingSocial to find the most successful daily deals of 2011.The top selling item generated more than $11,000,000 in one day.



By comparison, the most successful Groupon deal brought in $15.6 million and was 2.6% of Groupon’s 2010 cumulative revenue. It was a voucher for $50 worth of shoes and clothing at Nordstrom Rack for $25.

10. $20 to spend on Asian cuisine for $15 - 9,196 deals sold Merchant: Honey Pig Gooldaegee Korean Grill City: Northern Virginia Total transactions: $137,940 9. $60 to spend on food and drink at Brasserie Beck for $30 - 9,913 deals sold Merchant: Brasserie Beck City: Washington, D.C. Total transactions: $297,390 8. $20 (pay $10) or $10 (pay $5) to spend on food and drink at Pitango Gelato - 10,028 deals sold Merchant: Pitango Gelato City: Washington, D.C. Total transactions (estimated): $50,140 7. $20 to spend on food and drink at The Upper Crust Pizza for $10 - 10,483 deals sold Merchant: Upper Crust City: Boston Total transactions: $104,830 Merchant: Cirque du Soleil City: NYC Midtown Total transactions: $716,782 5. $50 to spend on fabrics, sewing and more for $25 - 12,911 deals sold Merchant: G Street Fabrics and Home Decorating centre City: Northern Virginia Total transactions: $322,775 4. 3 express weather shield ultimate ($21) or super car washes - 16,206 Merchant: Mr. Wash Car Wash City: Washington, D.C. Total transactions (estimate): $340,326 3. $35 (pay $15) to spend on Mother's Day Flowers and Gifts - 133,449 deals sold Merchant: FTD City: National Total transactions (estimate): $2,001,735 2. Two movie tickets for $9 - 957,805 deals sold Merchant: Fandango City: National Total transactions: $8,620,245 1. $20 Amazon.com gift card for $10 - 1,157,141 deals sold Merchant: Amazon City: National Total transactions: $11,571,410

