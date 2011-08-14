This Year's 10 Most Successful LivingSocial Deals

Photo: Finviz.com
We worked with LivingSocial to find the most successful daily deals of 2011.The top selling item generated more than $11,000,000 in one day.
By comparison, the most successful Groupon deal brought in $15.6 million and was 2.6% of Groupon’s 2010 cumulative revenue. It was a voucher for $50 worth of shoes and clothing at Nordstrom Rack for $25.
Merchant: Honey Pig Gooldaegee Korean Grill
City: Northern Virginia
Total transactions: $137,940
Merchant: Brasserie Beck
City: Washington, D.C.
Total transactions: $297,390
Merchant: Pitango Gelato
City: Washington, D.C.
Total transactions (estimated): $50,140
Merchant: Upper Crust
City: Boston
Total transactions: $104,830
Merchant: G Street Fabrics and Home Decorating centre
City: Northern Virginia
Total transactions: $322,775
Merchant: Mr. Wash Car Wash
City: Washington, D.C.
Total transactions (estimate): $340,326
Merchant: FTD
City: National
Total transactions (estimate): $2,001,735
Merchant: Fandango
City: National
Total transactions: $8,620,245
