This Year's 10 Most Successful LivingSocial Deals

Alyson Shontell
Flee Running

Photo: Finviz.com

We worked with LivingSocial to find the most successful daily deals of 2011.The top selling item generated more than $11,000,000 in one day.

By comparison, the most successful Groupon deal brought in $15.6 million and was 2.6% of Groupon’s 2010 cumulative revenue.  It was a voucher for $50 worth of shoes and clothing at Nordstrom Rack for $25.

10. $20 to spend on Asian cuisine for $15 - 9,196 deals sold

Merchant: Honey Pig Gooldaegee Korean Grill

City: Northern Virginia

Total transactions: $137,940

9. $60 to spend on food and drink at Brasserie Beck for $30 - 9,913 deals sold

Merchant: Brasserie Beck

City: Washington, D.C.

Total transactions: $297,390

8. $20 (pay $10) or $10 (pay $5) to spend on food and drink at Pitango Gelato - 10,028 deals sold

Merchant: Pitango Gelato

City: Washington, D.C.

Total transactions (estimated): $50,140

7. $20 to spend on food and drink at The Upper Crust Pizza for $10 - 10,483 deals sold

Merchant: Upper Crust

City: Boston

Total transactions: $104,830

Merchant: Cirque du Soleil

City: NYC Midtown

Total transactions: $716,782

5. $50 to spend on fabrics, sewing and more for $25 - 12,911 deals sold

Merchant: G Street Fabrics and Home Decorating centre

City: Northern Virginia

Total transactions: $322,775

4. 3 express weather shield ultimate ($21) or super car washes - 16,206

Merchant: Mr. Wash Car Wash

City: Washington, D.C.

Total transactions (estimate): $340,326

3. $35 (pay $15) to spend on Mother's Day Flowers and Gifts - 133,449 deals sold

Merchant: FTD

City: National

Total transactions (estimate): $2,001,735

2. Two movie tickets for $9 - 957,805 deals sold

Merchant: Fandango

City: National

Total transactions: $8,620,245

1. $20 Amazon.com gift card for $10 - 1,157,141 deals sold

Merchant: Amazon

City: National

Total transactions: $11,571,410

