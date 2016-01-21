The top 10 best selling eBooks in Australia for 2015

Image: 20th Century Fox

Movies spinoffs helped some Ebooks become best sellers in 2015. These include The Martian and the Dressmaker.

But the number one selling Ebook in Australia last year was the The Girl on the Train, a psychological thriller by British writer Paula Hawkins.

The Brits do suspense and mystery well. The second placed Ebook is Silent Scream, a detective story by by Angela Marsons.

Here are the top selling Ebooks in Australia for 2015, according to Amazon:

