The top 10 best selling eBooks in Australia for 2015

Movies spinoffs helped some Ebooks become best sellers in 2015. These include The Martian and the Dressmaker.
But the number one selling Ebook in Australia last year was the The Girl on the Train, a psychological thriller by British writer Paula Hawkins.
The Brits do suspense and mystery well. The second placed Ebook is Silent Scream, a detective story by by Angela Marsons.
Here are the top selling Ebooks in Australia for 2015, according to Amazon:
1. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
2. Silent Scream by Angela Marsons
3. The Good Neighbor by A. J. Banner
4. Last Train to Istanbul by Ayse Kulin
5. Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as told by Christian by E L James
6. The Girl from Krakow by Alex Rosenberg
7. Wild: A Journey from Lost to Found by Cheryl Strayed
8. The Good Girl by Mary Kubica
9. The Martian by Andy Weir
10. The Dressmaker by Rosalie Ham
