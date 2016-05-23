The top 10 baby names in Australia for 2016

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his daughter Princess Charlotte. Photo: John Stillwell – WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

McCrindle has released its list of the top baby names for 2016.

Taking out the top place for each gender is Oliver for boys and Charlotte for girls.

Oliver has now been on top since 2013, having overtaken Jack and William which were first in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Interestingly, Oliver was the top boys’ name in all 6 states (NSW, Vic, Qld, SA, WA, Tas) while Jack was the top boy baby name in the Northern Territory.

In 2015, there were 2,283 boys named Oliver, 1,862 named William and 1,802 named Jack which is a decrease for both William and Jack on 2014.

Charlotte has come out on top after Olivia held a three-year reign as the number one baby name for girls.

Charlotte recorded 1,737 occurrences in 2015. Olivia is now in 2nd place having fallen behind by 67 occurrences.

Charlotte was the most popular baby girls’ name in almost every state while Olivia was top in Victoria and WA.

Overall around 1 in 10 Australian babies last year (305,073 in total) were given one of the top 10 baby names.

Here’s the top 10.

In 2015, 7 new boys’ names and 9 new girls’ names entered the top 100 list.

For boys these names were:

Spencer

Jesse

Arlo

Harley

Darcy

Jett

Lewis

They pushed Bailey, Mitchell, David, Aaron, John, Phoenix and Anthony out of the rankings.

For girls these names were:

Aurora

Billie

Eve

Daisy

Aisha

Leah

Gabriella

Maryam

Maggie

Lexi, Jade, Indie, Pippa, Amelie, Amber, Elise, Natalie and Lacey dropped out of the list.

