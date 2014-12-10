The Top 10 Ads Of The Year That People Couldn't Stop Watching

Jillian D'Onfro
Puppy budwesier psaYouTube/Budweiser

Most of the time we see ads as an unavoidable annoyance coming between us and what we actually want to watch.

But, not all ads.

Google put together a list of the most-viewed ads on YouTube this year, all of which have racked up millions of views.

When the list first launched in 2012, the top ads had 200 million views total — this year they have 600 million views cumulatively.

10. Heineken: 'Routine Interruptions' with 13.8 million views

9. Budweiser: 'Global Be(er) Responsible Day' with 19.5 million views

8. P&G: 'Thank You, Mum' with 19.7 million views

7. Samsung: 'Galaxy Note 4 - Then And Now' with 22.1 million views

6. Duracell: 'Trust Your Power' with 22.7 million views

5. Devils Due movie: 'Devil Baby Attack' with 48.8 million views

4. Always: 'Always #LikeAGirl' with 53.3 million views

3. Budweiser: 'Puppy Love' Super Bowl commercial with 53.4 million views

2. Nike Football: 'The Last Game' with 73.3 million views

And the most-viewed ad of the year was... Nike Football: 'Winner Stays' with 98.4 million views

