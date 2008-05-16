The Best Analysts on Wall Street! (Caveat: Past Performance Does Not...)

The Financial Times and analyst-analysis firm Starmine have produced a list of the top 10 analysts in the US. Like all such lists, of course, the results are based on past performance, and past performance…well, you know the rest. This particular list is also mysterious in that it provides no methodology information whatsoever.



Is it based on stock picks? Earnings estimates? What time frame are we talking about–2007?

Whatever! Congrats to all those who made the list. For full biographical details, see the original list.

1. Ingrid Ebeling – JMP Securities – consumer technology & digital media. Top Pick: None.

2. Mike Shafir – Sterne, Agee & Leach – banks & thrifts. Top Pick: Beneficial Mutual Bancorp (BNCL).

3. Ed Najarian – Merrill Lynch – large-cap banks. Top Pick: Sell Wachovia (WB)

4. Pearce Hammond – Simmons & Co. – energy. Top Pick: Peabody Energy (BTU)

5. David Hilder – Bear Stearns – banks. Top Pick: Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

6. Howard Chen – Credit Suisse – financial exchanges/online brokerages. Top Pick: Charles Schwab (SCHW)

7. Glenn Reicin – Morgan Stanley – healthcare & pharmaceuticals. Top Pick: None provided.

8. Patrick Comack – Zachary Investment Research – Telecommunications. Top Pick: Sprint (S)

9. Shalini Mahajan… no information provided.

10. Ronald Barone… no information provided.

