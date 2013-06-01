The Top 1% Now Controls 39% Of The World's Wealth

Miss Universe Riyo Mori (L) tweaks the moustache of an actor playing Mr. Monopoly.

The wealthiest 1 per cent now control 39 per cent of the world’s wealth, and their share is likely to grow in the coming years, according to a new report.



The world’s total private wealth grew 7.8 per cent last year to $135 trillion, according to the Boston Consulting Group’s Global Wealth report. The top 1 per cent control $52.8 trillion, and those worth $5 million or more control nearly a quarter of the world’s wealth.

That concentration is likely to increase in the coming years as the wealth of the wealthy grows faster than overall global wealth. The number of millionaires in the world surged by 10 per cent year, reaching 13.8 million. The study predicts that global wealth will grow around 4.8 per cent a year over the next five years—though millionaires will see their wealth grow nearly twice as fast.