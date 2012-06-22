In Case You're Worried About The TV Business, The "Today Show" Raked In $485 Million Of Revenue Last Year

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal both published articles today describing how NBC News’ ratings are slipping.And the ratings not just slipping relative to the competition: The competition’s ratings are slipping, too.



NBC Nightly News is down 11% year over year in the key 25-54 year-old demographic, Brian Stelter of the New York Times reports.

ABC’s World News is down 8%.

(CBS, startlingly, is up 1%. Well done!)

Although folks in the TV industry attribute the slippage to poor-decision-making and show problems, we can’t help but think there’s a larger force at work.

Namely, the demise of the TV business.

(See: Don’t Mean To Be Alarmist, But The TV Business May Be About To Collapse).

But it’s important to keep things in perspective.

Although many former TV viewers now get their news and entertainment via the Internet, TV is still doing quite well, thank you very much.

The ailing “Today Show,” for example, took in $485 million in revenue last year.

How much is “$485 million”?

A lot.

When the blockbuster-online-success-story Huffington Post sold last year, it had about $30 million of revenue.

When the blog “TechCrunch” sold to AOL, it had less than $10 million of revenue.

No wonder everyone wants to work in TV.

