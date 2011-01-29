The Jeff Fisher Pity Party Is Getting Out Of Hand

Photo: AP

NFL analysts are up in arms over the firing of Jeff Fisher from the Tennessee Titans. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think that Mike Tomlin or Bill Belichick just got fired. If one playoff win in the last seven years makes a great coach then Titans fans got hosed.I have never played professional football but I can just look at the Tennessee Titans under Jeff Fisher and tell you that this guy stinks as a head coach.



Could you imagine any other NFL head coach for only going to one Super Bowl in 16 years getting this kind of sympathy and support from NFL media elite? I can’t. Sometimes you have to wonder exactly what makes a successful NFL head coach anymore when guys like Andy Reid and Jeff Fisher who have won nothing are regarded as two of the best head coaches in the NFL.

I was listening to the great Adam Schein and very mediocre NFL QB Jim Miller talk about the firing like the Colts just cut Peyton Manning. Miller noted something to the effect that Adams has now set the Titans back. Set the Titans back from what? The Titans were 6-10, overall ranked 12th out of 16 in the conference to finish the year? How much farther back can the Titans go?

The poor Jeff Fisher pity party is getting a bit out of hand as well. The same NFL media who criticise Bud Adams for being a poor owner are feeling sorry for Jeff Fisher? Why? They should celebrate his new freedom of the tyrant. Poor Jeff Fisher will reportedly be paid $8 million not to work in 2011. What a country! Excuse me if I forget to bring a box of tissues to the Jeff Fisher pity party.

Jeff Fisher is already being touted as the hottest coaching prospect in the NFL. Really? With Super Bowl winning coaches like Bill Cowher and Jon Gruden available all of the sudden Jeff Fisher is a better option? I think at the end of the day an NFL team would be much better suited taking a shot on a coordinator or hot college prospect than overpaying someone like Jeff Fisher to come in, coach a dirty team, and install an offence as predictable as the Houston Texans defence.

We have all watched the Tennessee Titans this season and what about the way their season ended gave anyone a though that they’d be a team to reckon with in 2011? Their defence did improve, but it was hardly at a level to stop Peyton Manning on a consistent basis. Rusty Smith is a nice project but did he show you anything to make you believe he can win games next season in place of Vince Young? The running game which was the calling card of the Titans in 2009 regressed. It should also be noted that the Titans had the worst record in their conference going 2-4 against the AFC South. Can someone please explain how this makes Jeff Fisher a great coach and what owner shouldn’t fire Fisher after a season like this one?

The reality is that Jeff Fisher will probably get another opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. There are some possible situations right in the Titans own division that could open up for Fisher. I could easily see Fisher replacing Jim Caldwell in 2012 if the Colts don’t make the Super Bowl. Gary Kubiak’s seat is always hot and the Texans are dying for a defensive minded coach like Fisher to come in and take control. Fisher would be a great fit for a team like the Jaguars with a solid running game and a lot of potential on defence. It would be a big surprise in 2012 if Jeff Fisher is not coaching in the AFC South.

I find the outrage at Bud Adams both unfair and premature. The more digging that reporters are doing this story point to Jeff Fisher being a very irresponsible when it comes to the hiring of his coaching staff and personnel this offseason. One report claims that Jeff Fisher trying to hire his son Brandon in a paid position which goes against a rule of the organisation could have been the icing on the cake. If true why is Bud Adams getting blasted today for firing a head coach that has developed one quarterback in 16 years, been to one Super Bowl (none in 10 years by the way), six playoff appearances in sixteen years with his last playoff win coming in 2004.

Quite honestly a lack of action of Adams’ part would have been more egregious in my opinion. Adams should not be roasted for firing Jeff Fisher today. Adams should be roasted for not firing Fisher sooner.

©2011 Camel Clutch Blog. All Rights Reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.