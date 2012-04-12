On Board The Strange Titanic 100th Anniversary Memorial Cruise

Photo: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

It’s nice to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, if it is done in a way that’s respectable to those who were lost that fateful night.But honouring the Titanic by re-enacting its voyage just seems like a terrible idea.



The MS Balmoral Titanic set sail earlier this week, exactly 100 years after the RMS Titanic departed from Southampton. It’s already encountered some rocky waters (literally).

30-foot waves rocked the boat shortly after departure. Then, a BBC cameraman who was documenting the cruise suffered a heart attack and the ship was forced to turn around. The crew hopes to resume course soon, according to MSNBC.

The ship planned on having a memorial service on April 15 over the spot where the Titanic sank, but that’s likely to be delayed.

The ship has 1,309 passengers aboard, who are mostly historians, relatives of those who perished, and relatives of survivors.

