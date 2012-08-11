You've Probably Walked Right Over One Of The Most Exceptional Bars In New York City And Didn't Even Know It

Photo: Fingerprint

At this point we’re hoping you don’t take our recommendations lightly.That said, allow us to take you underground.



Everyone in New York City knows about Chelsea Market, the delicious, multifaceted more-than-a-grocery grocery on 14th Street and 9th Avenue.

Not everyone knows about the bar under it, The Tippler. A place that specialises in just-perfect cocktails and tasty snacks in a relaxed (but still elegant) atmosphere.

In fact, it’s ideal for an I-just-got-out-of-work-and-need-to-lie-back moment.

Here’s what else you need to know about it:

The cocktails have names like Booty Collins and Derek Smalls, but don’t let that fool you. They’re made from fresh herbs, and spices like cayenne and garam masala (do not be afraid).

Eat the panini—tomatoes, coppa, Serrano ham. Need we say more?

This one’s for the gentlemen. Take your lady friends here, trust us, they’ll love it.

There’s a photo booth.

So let’s review. Go to The Tippler. You’ll love the Tippler. And then thank us when you get a chance.

