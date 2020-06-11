This $38,454 tiny home on wheels was built out of an aircraft fuselage — see inside 'Aero Tiny'

The Tiny House Guys created a tiny home on wheels inside of a decommissioned Dash 8 twin prop aircraft fuselage once used for training purposes.

The Aero Tiny home can be towed because it sits on a trailer made from an Australia-based tiny home trailer maker.

The interior space is 130 square feet, not including the 35 square feet side deck.

The Brisbane, Australia-based company originally listed the Aero Tiny for $US38,454, but the home was sold in late May to an owner who will be using it as an Airbnb unit.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Tiny House Guys created a tiny home on wheels – aptly nicknamed “Aero Tiny” – out of a part of a decommissioned training aircraft fuselage.

The Brisbane, Australia-based company specialises in creating trendy tiny homes, such as the self-sufficient loft-style Urban Tiny. The Tiny House Guys is also spearheaded by a tiny family team: the company is run by a father and son duo, Rick and Mitch Keel.

To give its builds the “on wheels” title, The Tiny House Guys places its homes on top of trailer bases made by a local tiny home trailer maker, according to the company.

This includes the Aero Tiny, which its makers say may be “Australia’s most unique tiny house” because of its build base, which was once a section of a Dash 8 twin prop training aircraft that had been decommissioned, according to Rick Keel.

The tiny home still has several components of its past life, including a functioning aircraft door, emergency exit signs, and the traditional aircraft windows. But otherwise, not much is left of its past.

The home is 130 square feet, not including the 35 square feet side deck.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

Despite its unique shape, the Aero Tiny still has similar features as any tiny home.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

For example, the home is powered in part by solar energy via its solar panels.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

To maximise the low square footage, The Tiny House Guys included space-saving tricks in the furniture …

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

… such as including a sofa that doubles as a bed …

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

… and a dining table that can fold down.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

The table — which sits besides the bathroom — is accompanied by two stools.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

The bathroom inside Aero Tiny includes a cassette toilet, shower, and mirror.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

There are windows throughout the tiny home that are equipped with insect screens.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

Aero Tiny’s storage comes in the form of drawers on the kitchen unit, which also holds the sink and long countertop.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

The interior is simply decorated with white walls and furniture that contrasts the grey floors and sofa couch.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

The shower and sink source its water from Aero Tiny’s own water tank.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

For outdoor lounging, The Tiny House Guys included an extended side deck that comes with detachable hand rails.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

The deck sits behind clear sliding doors.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

The Tiny House Guys originally listed the Aero Tiny for $US38,454, but the home was sold in late May to an owner who wanted to use the tiny home as an Airbnb unit.

The Tiny House Guys Aero Tiny.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.